YouTube personality Myka Stauffer has come forward with a heartbreaking revelation about her family.

Myka, 32, was joined by husband James Stauffer as she told her 717,000 YouTube subscribers that their adopted son Huxley is no longer living with them. Known as "rehoming," the couple struggled to hold back tears as they candidly detailed their decision to place the toddler in a new home that will better suit his medical needs.

"With international adoption," James explained, "sometimes there are unknowns and things that are not transparent on files. Once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs than we were aware of and we were not told."

They adopted Huxley from China back in 2017, and in a blog written by Myka for The Bump, she explained that he was "profoundly developmentally delayed." In addition to a brain cyst and brain tumor, Huxley was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder level 3 after returning to the states.

YouTube Star Tragedies

After undergoing "multiple assessments and evaluations," Myka said that Huxley's team of doctors recommended he spend time with other families better equipped to care for him.

"There's not an ounce of our body that doesn't want Huxley with all of our being. There wasn't a minute that I didn't try our hardest," she said in the video, later adding, "Do I feel like a failure as a mom? 500 percent. So when we get insidious, hurtful comments, it really makes it hurt worse."

After four months of searching for the best possible outcome for Huxley, Myka and James said he's now with his "forever family."

"He is thriving. He is really happy, doing really well. His new mommy has medical, professional training and it's a really good fit," she explained.

The couple also asked their followers to respect the toddler's privacy as all involved navigate their new normal.

Myka and James are parents to four other children, Kova, Jaka, Radley and Onyx.

Hear more from the grieving parents by pressing play on the video above.