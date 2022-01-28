Why Minnie Mouse Is Trading in Her Red Dress for a Blue Pantsuit

Like many fashion icons, Minnie Mouse is known for her signature style.



Sure, she mixes it up sometimes, but Disney’s leading lady has proven herself partial to polka dots, loves a statement bow and has made red dresses and white bloomers a wardrobe fixture. But now, after decades of sticking to her sartorial staples, Mickey’s pal is mixing it up.

In honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary, Minnie Mouse is sporting her first-ever pantsuit!

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

The theme park shared a peek of the stylish new look on Twitter this week, and in it, Minnie has ditched the red dress but keeps the polka dots and bows in a blue ensemble created by Stella McCartney.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” McCartney said in a statement published by D23, the official Disney fan club. “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

But everyone's style could use a shake-up from time to time.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes — a blue tuxedo — using responsibly sourced fabrics," the designer continued. "This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation."

And theme-park goers in Paris will actually get to see Minnie model McCartney's design this spring.

"She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022," McCartney noted. "I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

And that's not the only new outfit on the way for Minnie.

Minnie and Mickey Mouse recently led a fashion show the Parisian park shared on YouTube Wednesday, and they were joined by Donald Duck, Goofy and other easily recognizable pals to showcase a collection of vibrant, iridescent costumes they'll be wearing as part of the anniversary celebration.

