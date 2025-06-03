Why Miley Cyrus says she was the ‘misfit' at Met Gala 2025

Originally appeared on E! Online.

The 2025 Met Gala may not go down as Miley Cyrus’ favorite party in the U.S.A.

The “Flowers” singer described herself as a fish out of water at this year’s edition of the annual costume ball, revealing that she was seated with “strangers” during the dinner portion of the event.

“I was wearing Alaïa — who does not have a table — so I was kind of the misfit, which I'm always OK with,” she explained on the May 31 episode of The Interview podcast. “I'm used to that, it was fine, but it's just an interesting situation because everything that makes you comfortable is taken from you.”

The "Hannah Montana" alum — whose interpretation of the gala’s “Tailored For You” dress code included a custom leather crop top and floor-length skirt paired with Cartier jewelry — went on to offer a solution that would ensure guests always have someone familiar with them at the invite-only affair.

“I think,” she suggested, “they should add that you get a plus one for your stylist.”

Nonetheless, Cyrus, 32, said she managed to make at least one new friend that night, noting that Jon Batiste was her “most memorable” interaction at the Met Gala after the two musicians struck up a conversation.

“The first thing he asked me was, ‘What's your favorite key to sing in?’ Which no one's ever asked me before,” she recalled. “He goes, ‘I'm guessing it's a G or a C, but I think F would probably be your ceiling.’ Right away, I'm like, ‘You're my friend.’”

Not to mention, Cyrus added, “He was right — G and C.”

Of course, the Grammy winner did encounter at least one familiar face that evening. After entering New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, she crossed paths with her ex Patrick Schwarzenegger, whom she briefly dated in 2015, when he appeared to gaze in her direction as she smiled for photos.

