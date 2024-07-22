Why Blake Lively's new photo and love letter to Ryan Reynolds has ‘Deadpool' fans spiraling

As anticipation for the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine” grows, Blake Lively has some fans wondering if she may be joining her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on screen.

In an Instagram post July 22, Lively applauded Reynolds for his work in the third "Deadpool" film. The actor also shared a photo of herself kissing Reynolds, dressed in his Deadpool costume, on set.

A few days earlier, a new trailer for the film gave a split-second look at Deadpool's female counterpart, Lady Deadpool. Lively's appearance on set in a red outfit in her photo had many fans trying to make a connection between her and Lady Deadpool.

“Okay it’s her. They keep posting stuff like this it’s gonna be her,” one account commented on her post.

“It’s time! Lady Deadpool,” another wrote.

Lady Deadpool can be seen in the trailer sporting a perky blond ponytail and a red and black outfit that's similar to Deadpool's.

While it's unclear who plays Lady Deadpool for sure, online theories have ranged from Lively to her close pal Taylor Swift. (Reynolds has denied Swift is Lady Deadpool.)

(Note that there's profanity in the trailer.)

In her Instagram post, Lively expressed her admiration for her husband's work on the film, writing, "Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds."

The mother of four also shared a video of herself saying, "Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me."

The rest of the video is a montage of some of Deadpool's most entertaining pop culture references that millennials would appreciate, ranging from an Avril Lavigne song to a "Harry Potter" reference.

“My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times,” she captioned the post, adding a crying-laughing emoji at the end.

Only adding fuel to the fire, Lively accompanied Reynolds to the “Deadpool & Wolverine” premiere in New York City on July 22 — and her outfit gave off Lady Deadpool vibes.

The actor seemingly took inspiration from the character with her red carpet look, donning a red jumpsuit. She also wore her hair in a high ponytail.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine" at Lincoln Center on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

So is Lively really Lady Deadpool? She and Reynolds have mastered the art of trolling each other on social media. Now, they may be honing their skills of dropping not-so-subtle hints online. Or they're throwing fans off the scent of the character's real identity. Either way, we can't wait to find out once "Deadpool & Wolverine” is in theaters July 26.

