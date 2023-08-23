Why are stars parting ways with Scooter Braun?

Hollywood is abuzz with the news that Scooter Braun is no longer representing a slew of his high-profile clients.

The celebrity manager and music executive has been in the headlines after reports that a number of stars are parting ways with him. On Aug. 22, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News that Braun’s firm, SB Projects, amicably split with Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel.

Braun — known for discovering Justin Bieber on YouTube and managing his career since — is stepping back from managing some of his clients as he takes on a new role as CEO of Hybe America, a source close to the situation confirmed to NBC News.

As more reports of other clients cutting ties with Braun surface, here is everything you need to know.

Why are celebrities parting ways with Scooter Braun?

NBC News reports that Braun is focusing on his new role as CEO at Hybe’s American branch.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as Hybe America CEO,” the source told NBC News. “People are spreading rumors based on what they know but they are off.”

The source added that conversations about representation have been ongoing for months and there is “no bad blood” between Braun and the clients.

Hybe Corporation is a South Korean multinational entertainment company.

While Lovato and Menzel are no longer being represented by Braun, there have been rumors that he and Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have also parted ways. However, the source noted that the two artists remain under contract with SB Projects “as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Representatives for Bieber and Grande did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Scooter Braun and his management empire

A college dropout, Braun became a prominent party promoter in Atlanta, according to Bloomberg, which got him on Jermaine Dupri's radar.

At the age of 20, Dupri hired him to be record label So So Def’s executive director of marketing, giving him more experience and exposure in the competitive music space. He made lucrative deals for major players in the game, including a $12 million deal for Ludacris.

In 2007, Braun decided to go on his own and create SB Projects, an entertainment and media company. His big break as a manager came when he discovered Bieber and signed him to his record label Raymond Braun Media Group, which he co-founded with singer Usher, in 2008.

Braun buys Big Machine Records and Taylor Swift is not happy

Braun was also the founder of investment firm Ithaca Holdings, which acquired Big Machine Records four years ago and led to the subsequent outing with Taylor Swift. The record label was the one Swift had recorded her first six albums.

Braun would go on to sell Swift's music catalog to a private equity company in November 2020, per Variety, which Swift publicly condemned in a lengthy Tumblr post on June 30, 2019.

She said that her music catalog being sold to Braun was her “worst case scenario.” Swift would go on to announce that she would be re-recording all of her old music in order to own the rights to her masters.

Scooter Braun and his Hybe America deal

Ithaca Holdings merged with Hybe America in 2021. Hybe, first known as Big Hit Entertainment, is the label behind K-Pop phenomenon BTS.

During the rebranding and merger, Braun was offered the position of CEO of Hybe’s American branch, per NBC News.

Scooter Braun clients

SB Projects' website lists past and present clients that Braun has worked with. While NBC News confirmed Lovato and Menzel aren't with Braun anymore, other of his clients include the below:

Justin Bieber

Ava Max

Ariana Grande

Ashley Graham

Asher Roth

BabyJake

Black Eyed Peas

Callista Clark

Carly Rae Jepsen

Dan + Shay

David Guetta

Eden

Gunnar Gehl

Hilary Duff

J Balvin

Jenna Raine

Kaliii

Kelly Rowland

The Knocks

Lil Dicky

Ozuna

Paul Pogba

PSY

Push Baby

Quavo

Social House

The Spencer Lee Band

Steve Angello

The Kid Laroi

The Scarlet Opera

Tori Kelly

The Wanted

Watt

YG

Scooter Braun speaks out amid the news

Braun has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter. However, he poked fun at the situation in a tweet posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Breaking news... I’m no longer managing myself,” he wrote.

