Why '13 Reasons Why' star Dylan Minnette stepped back from acting

Dylan Minnette is marching to the beat of his band's drum.

The "13 Reasons Why" star reflected on his decision to step away from acting and focus on his band, Wallows.

"I was fortunate to find success in it," Minnette said of his acting career on "The Zac Sang Show" May 23. "I was on '13 Reasons Why' and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I've had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job."

The inspiration and creativity that acting once fostered for him slowly dissipated, which led him to redirect his efforts.

"I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we've always had as a group to take all the way as far as we can," he continued. "I feel like I'm in a position now where I can do that for a while and get this the furthest it can be and the only way that's going to happen is if I put my 100 percent time and energy into it and take it very seriously and show the world that we all take this very seriously.

As Minnette—who formed the indie rock band with Cole Preston and Braeden Lemasters in 2017—put it, "I'm following what feels natural and inspiring at the time."

The 26-year-old revealed that he intended to start acting again last year, but didn't due to the SAG strike. And although his last projects were The Dropout and Scream in 2022, Minnette sees himself returning to the screen soon.

"I'm starting to feel like I have something to give artistically and creatively in other fields than just music right now," the singer explained. "At some point, when we've fulfilled our Wallows duties and we're ready to take a break as a band or just take a second, that's when I will feel like I'll have the perfect inspiration to do something."