See who's hosting the 2024 Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony: ‘A Christmas legend'

After Kelly Clarkson hosted the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony in 2023, she's officially returning for round two.

In a Nov. 4 clip of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Underneath the Tree" singer announced that she would be bundling up again this year to host “Christmas in Rockefeller Center," an annual event in New York City that includes the iconic tree lighting.

"For the second year in a row, I'm actually going to host 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' again," she said. "I'm very excited, I'm going to dress warm again."

Clarkson explained that the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be on Dec. 4, and viewers at home can tune in on NBC and Peacock to watch the two-hour special live (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal).

The "Wrapped in Red" singer also teased this year's festivities, which she said will have "the best music, star-studded surprises and, of course, the lighting of the world-famous Christmas tree that is so special."

Clarkson called the Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony an "iconic tradition" and reflected on her hosting duties last year.

"I host things sometimes so I was like 'Oh, this will be cool,'" she said. "And then the tree lit up and you would have thought, like, I don't know, I was going to survive something, I balled.

"I don't know why, but it's so beautiful when you're standing there and I just, I don't know, I was all the sudden in a Charlie Brown movie and it was magical," she continued.

Fans were ecstatic to hear that Clarkson was returning as host of the festive occasion, and took to the comments section on YouTube.

"Amazing!!! You deserve, queen!!!" one fan penned.

"Kelly should host every year," another suggested.

A third called her a "Christmas Legend."

While this year’s performers have yet to be announced, the 2023 show was stacked with stars — Chloe Bailey, Cher, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, to name a few. Clarkson also took to the microphone to sing multiple times during the night, marking 20 years since her first “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” performance.

Clarkson hasn’t announced if she will be singing again this year, but with two Christmas albums, “Wrapped in Red” and “When Christmas Comes Around...,” it’s safe to say she has a large catalogue to choose from.

