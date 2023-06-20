Whitney Cummings is pregnant, expecting first baby

Whitney Cummings' comedy troupe is adding a new member.

The comedian is pregnant with her first child, she announced on Instagram June 20. The 40-year-old shared the news alongside a sonogram and images of her playing catch with her dog, in which she wore casual clothes that showed off her baby bump.

"In these pix I am with child," Cummings captioned her Instagram carousel. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December."

As for her upcoming comedy tour, Cummings said that "all your dates in 2023 still happening," before joking that she "just may fall over a couple times." She also added in the comments, "shows this weekend are ON! I'm just pregnant not dying."

Cummings didn't share the father's identity.

She was previously engaged to Miles Skinner, though they split in 2020. She later shared she was dating a man named Alex, joking on stage in 2021, "I'm dating someone and I want to be the one to propose to him. Look, I'm 39. I don't have time for him to plan a f--king scavenger hunt proposal." Per The Sun, she added, "So Alex, will you make me the happiest girl in the world and let me buy my own engagement ring since you can't afford the one that I want?"

That April, she went Instagram official with Alex Barnes, a veterinarian, captioning a hot tub selfie of them together, "Get you a man who will photo bomb your vain ass fear-driven selfies in the hot tub."

Four months ago, Cummings expressed wanting to get pregnant at some point this year, sharing that she had frozen her eggs.

"I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush," Cummings said on "Today With Hoda & Jenna," "I did freeze my eggs. They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

And it looks like her baby is already picking up on the jokes. Sharing a closer look at her sonogram on Instagram Stories, Cummings wrote, "My baby is already holding a microphone? LORT."

The "Whitney" star received lots of love in the comments section, including from Paris Hilton, who wrote, "So happy for you sis!"

"Lucky baby! Congrats Whittttt!!!" Nikki Glaser said, while Heather McMahan added, "Ahhhhhh so excited for you!!"