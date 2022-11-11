Wendys

Wendy's to Offer Peppermint Frosty For Holiday Season

The Peppermint Frosty will be available for a limited time

By Holley Ford

Wendy’s First-Ever Peppermint Frosty.
Wendy's

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as more restaurants are adding holiday-themed fare to entice their customers, including fast food chain Wendy's with the debut of its Peppermint Frosty.

It's a merry take on the iconic cold treat, joining the classic Chocolate Frosty on menus for a limited time throughout the holiday season.

"It's the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint - every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit," John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for the Wendy's Company said in a statement.

Wendy’s First-Ever Peppermint Frosty.
Wendy's
Wendy’s First-Ever Peppermint Frosty.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

You may remember Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty for a limited time over the summer, which the company says was a break-out hit.

The Peppermint Frosty will be available starting Nov. 15.

Holidays

holidays Nov 3

Starbucks' Red Holiday Cups For the 2022 Season Are Officially Here

food and drink Nov 5

Kellogg's Just Released a Boozy, Eggo Waffles-Inspired Eggnog Liqueur — And I Tried It

This article tagged under:

Wendysholidays
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us