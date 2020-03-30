Watch Singing Surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois Perform ‘Lean on Me’ Live on TODAY

If anyone needs a dose of the healing power of music during the coronavirus outbreak, just page Dr. Elvis.

Dr. Elvis Francois sang a rousing rendition of "Lean on Me" on TODAY Thursday, giving people a sample of the beautiful voice the surgeon has been sharing to lift spirits during a difficult time across the country.

Francois, who is finishing his five-year residency as an orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been sharing videos of his songs on Facebook for the past two years.

None of them have moved people quite like his version of John Lennon's "Imagine," which has been viewed more than two million times on Facebook since being posted on March 23.

Imagine all the people...—-In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and so much more....But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one.—-Over the next few months our health care system will be tested. Many lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit. —-There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one. —-Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc.....Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain...the only way we will get through it is together, as one—-——-“You might say that I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one. I hope some day that you will join us...and the world will live as one....”—-Thankful for my brother William Robinson on the piano— 📸 Kevin A. Pace—Much love to all 7.53 billion people out there,Doctor Elvis Posted by Elvis Francois on Monday, March 23, 2020

"I've been taken aback,'' he told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "The world's going through a very, very difficult time right now, and it's just been awesome to be a small part of just making people's day a little bit better."

He was seemingly destined to be a talented singer, as his mother gave him his name because she is a huge Elvis Presley fan. It's also a natural gift, as he has never had any formal singing lessons.

Francois can occasionally be found singing in the various grand lobbies of the Mayo Clinic with his fellow orthopedic surgery resident, Dr. William Robinson, who appears in the "Imagine" video accompanying him on piano.

Francois' performance has been a ray of light during a time when the public and many health care workers are feeling overwhelmed by the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's been tough for everyone,'' he said. "For providers, there's a lot of anxiety and a lot of uncertainty, frankly.

"It's just beautiful to see us come together. In times as dark as these, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit."

This doctor has some pipes! Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson went viral this week for their powerful rendition of "Imagine."

