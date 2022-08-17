Wednesday Addams is up to something fishy.

In the new trailer for "Wednesday," premiering this fall on Netflix, the beloved story of the Addams Family gets a modern twist. But don't fret--Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, certainly hasn't lost her edge.

"Miss Addams, you've certainly had a very interesting educational journey," a voiceover says in the trailer, as Wednesday walks the halls of Nancy Reagan High School. "Eight schools in five years."

After entering the school's pool area where a water polo practice is underway, a player tells Wednesday, "Hey freak, this is a closed practice."

Wednesday, clearly with a vendetta on her mind, does not take kindly to the wise words of the jock, as she responds, "The only person who gets to torture my brother is me."

That's when Wednesday holds up two bags filled with piranhas and unleashes them into the pool.

"I did the world a favor," Wednesday says. "People like Dalton shouldn't be allowed to procreate. Getting expelled was just a bonus."

Make that nine schools in five years!

Wednesday is then enrolled at Nevermore Academy, where her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) says, "Maybe you'll even make some friends."

The trailer also showcases Wednesday's fencing and cello skills, but there's something amiss in the air.

"Little did I know I'd be stepping into a nightmare," she says. "Full of mystery, mayhem and murder."

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday follows our titular peculiar protagonist as "she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago," according to the streamer, "all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Wednesday also stars Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez and Gwendoline Christie. It will also feature an appearance from Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 film "The Addams Family." Ricci will play a mysterious character named Marilyn Thornhill.

Get your fingers ready to snap when "Wednesday" premieres this fall on Netflix.