Watch Beyoncé joyfully reveal gender of fan's baby midconcert

Beyoncé once said, "Strong enough to bear the children, then get back to business," in her song, "Run the World." That lyric took on a whole new meaning during her concert in Cologne, Germany, on June 15.

In the middle of her show, the "Summer Renaissance" singer announced the gender of a fan's baby after a backup dancer handed the mother of three a small white envelope with a red heart sticker. @tessssx posted a 30-second clip of the moment on Twitter Thursday.

"BEYONCE OPENING A GENDER REVEAL," the fan excitedly wrote.

The video shows the 32-time Grammy-winning artist opening the envelope and pausing to read a note before announcing what was written on it.

"Girls," she beams, holding up the note for everyone to see. It read "Girl," but the singer making it plural was potentially a reference to "Run the World," and how the little bun in the oven can already do anything, per the lyrics.

"Congratulations," the "Cuff It" singer said, most likely in the direction of the parent-to-be. "Congratulations beautiful. God bless you."

After Beyoncé let the moment sink in and the roaring applause dissipated, there was nothing left to do but for Queen Bey to get back to business.

"Alright," the "Single Ladies" singer said, refocusing the audience.

"She is so caring," one Twitter user wrote, while another expressed a simple "awww."

Beyoncé is no stranger to announcing baby news in an exhilarating way.

In 2017, the musician shared on Instagram that she and husband Jay-Z were expecting twins, per a stunning photo of herself wearing a green veil while surrounded by vibrant blooms. And in 2011, Beyoncé revealed at the MTV Video Music Awards she and Jay-Z were expecting their first child together. That night, Beyoncé delivered an onstage performance where she rubbed her belly at the end, and the internet went wild.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com.