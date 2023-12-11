Watch Alicia Keys surprise commuters with performance at London train station

Alicia Keys surprised commuters in a busy London train station on Monday, Dec. 11, with the performance of a lifetime.

Keys stopped at one of the pianos in St Pancras International train station. The pianos, over the years, have seen performances from other celebrities like John Legend, Tom Odell and Jeff Goldblum. The black piano she played at is actually named after Elton John, who donated the instrument to the building, Reuters reports.

Keys performed her hits "Empire State of Mind," "If I Ain’t Got You" and "No One," plus her most recent release "Lifeline," the first release from the upcoming film "The Color Purple," the station captioned a video of her singing.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Sky News reports the crowd cheered as she changed a line from "Empire State of Mind" from "now you’re in New York!" to "now you’re in London!"

Keys played the piano, located in the station's main arcade which also has popular shops and restaurants, solo as fans cheered and took video. Reuters reports she sang for around 10 minutes.

The singer was in London to headline a concert at the O2 Arena.

Her performance follows that of Rod Stewart and Jools Holland, who performed songs from their upcoming album in the station last week.

The 2023 adaptation of "The Color Purple" opens in theaters Dec. 25. Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, the film is the latest of adaptation based on the original 1982 book of the same title by Alice Walker.

Taraji P. Henson is bringing another iconic role to life. The Golden Globe award winner opened up to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the Los Angeles premiere for "The Color Purple" and gushed about her fellow castmates and what this project means to her.

The original 1986 film, directed by Spielberg and starring Winfrey, earned 11 Academy Award nominations and the story went to Broadway in 2005 and 2015, where it landed two Tony Awards.

The 2023 version will star Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and H.E.R. as leading ladies of Celie, Sofia, Shug and Squeak, respectively. It is also considered a revived and reformatted version of the Broadway musical.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: