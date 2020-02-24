Watch 86-Year-Old Grandmother Sink Epic Putt to Win a New Car

Happy Gilmore, meet Mary Ann.

An 86-year-old grandmother stunned a crowd -- and the internet -- by sinking a 94-foot putt during an Ole Miss-Alabama basketball game Saturday to win a new Nissan Altima.

Viral video of Mary Ann Wakefield's hot shot across the hardwood shows the ball rolling toward its target as an announcer says, "that's looking really good."

94 Feet? No problem.



Mary Ann walked into The Pavilion tonight for @OleMissMBB. She walks out with a NEW CAR thanks to our friends at @CannonMotors! pic.twitter.com/iZqgA5g73a — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 23, 2020

The epic putt's conclusion leaves the Ole Miss fan momentarily slack-jawed, as airhorns sound off and fans jump in the stands. She also scores a hug from Tony the Landshark, the mascot of her beloved Rebels.

The Oxford, Alabama, resident later shared her technique with AL.com.

"I just lined up my putter, closed my eyes and said, 'Lord, it's up to you,' and I hit it," she said.

It probably helped that she lives at a retirement community called "The Links" with a golf course, according to Al.com.

Still, Wakefield said that she usually struggles in her short game.