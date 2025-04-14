Walton Goggins applauds ‘SNL' skit mocking ‘White Lotus' co-star Aimee Lou Wood amid feud rumors

Walton Goggins fanned rumors of a feud between him and his "White Lotus" co-star Aimee Lou Wood by responding positively to a "Saturday Night Live" parody of the show that mocked Wood's appearance.

On its April 12 episode, "SNL" aired a pre-recorded political spoof called "The White Potus." Though the sketch mostly poked fun at the actions of the Trump administration, it also featured cast member Sarah Sherman wearing prosthetic teeth to mock Wood's real teeth.

Wood, 31, initially responded to the parody in an Instagram story, calling it "mean and unfunny."

But Goggins, 53, who played Wood's love interest in the third season of "The White Lotus," posted his approval of the sketch on the official "SNL" Instagram page.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg," Goggins wrote in a since-deleted comment.

Goggins' response comes amid headlines about a feud between him and his British co-star that began after eagle-eyed fans of the HBO dark comedy noticed the pair no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Fans have also commented online about Goggins and Wood paying homage to their characters' romance on Instagram without tagging each other.

Getty Images Getty Images

In the "SNL" sketch, guest host Jon Hamm played a slightly maniacal version of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the United States' controversial secretary of health and human services.

"What if we took all the fluoride out of the drinking water? What would that do to people’s teeth?" asks Hamm's Kennedy.

“Fluoride? What’s that?” responds Sherman's version of Wood's "White Lotus" character, Chelsea, in a campy British accent.

Wood said in her Instagram response that she wished “SNL” had taken a “cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap” approach to the portion of the parody that featured her character.

The former “Sex Education” star, who described herself as “not thin-skinned," wrote, “I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Wood, who later said that "SNL" had reached out to her to apologize, wasn't the only viewer disappointed by the sketch.

"Brilliant sketch, except they really didn’t have to make fun of Aimee Lou Wood, it’s just being horrid to a lovely actress for no reason," one wrote on Instagram.

"You could have done it without mocking Amy, my luvs," wrote wrote another while a third viewer called Sherman's impression of Wood "mean girl energy."

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: