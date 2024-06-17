Usher just revealed he doesn't eat on Wednesdays

Finally, we know how Usher maintains those famous abs.

The 45-year-old spoke about his health regimen in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Speaking to the outlet, the “Yeah!” singer detailed how his typical routine starts by passing on coffee and reaching for celery juice instead and the ways he prioritizes mental and physical activity. One noteworthy aspect of Usher’s regimen is his weekly fast, something he adopted from his grandmother.

Read on for everything the singer's said about his wellness habits.

Yoga is a must in the morning

Usher begins each day with intentionality, setting out to wake up early and getting into a reflective and relaxed mindset.

"I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection. Some days I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind," he said.

"I may sit quietly and meditate. One thing that is a frequent practice is yoga. It really does help to activate my organs and get my mind moving in the right direction — as Tony Robbins would say, ‘make my move,’ you know what I mean?"

He doesn't drink coffee

"It all depends on how I ended my night before. Sometimes a coffee martini is appropriate," he said. "No, typically, I wake up and drink celery juice. I’ve been doing this concoction of lemon, ginger, water and cayenne pepper. I drink it hot."

He has a go-to breakfast

The singer typically opts for eggs for breakfast, which he usually sits down for after a workout.

"I sometimes eat eggs scrambled with cheese," he said. "For the most part, I like them poached or over easy. But I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical: taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body’s natural heat levels. Then I eat."

He fasts one day a week

The singer fasts every week. He begins the night before and makes sure he hydrates throughout his fast day.

"I fast, not for religious purposes, but it’s something my grandmother practiced," he explained. "I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11 p.m. the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water. "

He doesn’t do much weightlifting

Usher explained that his workouts tend to focus on strengthening his knees due to a previous injury.

"Normally, my workout regimen starts either walking or with certain knee activations and reverse walking that I do to really engage my quads, my knees and glutes," he said.

"I’ve had minor surgeries on my knee, I had a torn meniscus. Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going, and bike riding. Weight lifting, don’t do a lot of that."

