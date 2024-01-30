See the first look at Universal's new Epic Universe theme park featuring Nintendo and Harry Potter

Universal Orlando Resort is giving a first look at its new theme park and it looks nothing short of, well, epic!

The fourth park, Epic Universe, was first announced in 2019.

In a new YouTube video, the company reveals that Epic Universe highlights “more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences” and will feature five new worlds, including Celestial Park, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.

Within Celestial Park, park-goers can explore the racing coaster Starfall Racers, ride the Constellation Carousel and have fun at the interactive wet-play area Astronomica. The space features an array of food options, as well, for all cravings.

“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” said Brian L. Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of Comcast Corporation in the resort's press release when the park was announced in 2019. “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”

Universal Epic Universe – Front Gate. Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Although an opening date has not been announced, doors are set to open in 2025.

The Universal Orlando complex already includes three theme parks: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the water park called Volcano Bay.

For more information about Universal Orlando Resort, fans are advised to visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.

Universal Resort and this NBC station are both owned by Comcast Corporation.