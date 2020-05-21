Universal Orlando Proposes Plan for Reopening in June

Universal Orlando officials laid out a plan for the resort to reopen to the public in the first week of June.

John Sprouls, the chief executive officer of Universal Orlando Resort, announced the proposal Thursday at a virtual meeting with the Orange County's reopening task force, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The reopening would be gradual, Sprouls said. On June 1 and June 2, only team members would be allowed to return to the park. From June 3-4, the park would reopen to some passholders before it reopens to the public on June 5.

Capacity would be limited. Guests are required to have their temperatures checked before entering the park and will not be admitted if it meets or exceeds 100.4 degrees. Facial coverings are required, and free disposable face masks will be available for guests who don't have one.

There would also be signage to promote social distancing in queues for attractions and throughout the park. Click here for the full reopening plan.

Universal CityWalk reopened earlier this week with limited operations.

Universal Orlando is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal and NBC 6.