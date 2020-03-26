Jon Jones

UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Jones Arrested, Accused of DWI

Jon Jones, 32, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI and negligent use of firearms early Thursday

In this file photo, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones looks on after Jan Blachowicz of Poland defeats Corey Anderson by KO in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones has been arrested on suspicion of DWI and other offenses after officers heard gunshots and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor early Thursday, Albuquerque police said.

The 32-year-old Jones was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said.

Police said Jones was found in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running about 1 a.m. Authorities said Jones showed signs of intoxication and a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor were in the vehicle.

Bernalillo County jail records indicate Jones was released after being booked.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Jones who could comment on his behalf.

Jones (26-1) retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

