Babies

Triplet mom's viral video shows how differently her 3 babies react to meal time

Juniper, Eden and Willow Kenmure are going viral on TikTok.

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson | TODAY

Baby Formula
Getty Images

The Kenmure triplets of New Jersey share a birthday — but that’s where the similarities end, according to to their moms Jocelyn and Daniela. 

“They couldn’t be more different,” Jocelyn tells TODAY.com of the adorable 2-month-old trio.

To illustrate their individuality, Jocelyn shared on TikTok a video of Juniper and his sisters Willow and Eden after finishing a bottle. The footage has been seen more than 11 million times and counting.

“When the same 5oz hits different,” Jocelyn captioned her post.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In the clip, Juniper is crying. He’s still hungry and wants more ASAP. Willow looks satisfied, while Eden is completely passed out, with her eyes rolled back. 

@lesbihonest_20

Took this while we waited for more milk to heat up for our hungry Juni boy! Its crazy how much they are growing into 3 unique individuals. I love learning more about them ever day. #tripletsoftiktok #tripletmom #newbornbabies #fyp #triplets #tripletlife

♬ original sound - Lesbi_Honest_20

“Milk drunk is the best,” one person wrote.

Entertainment News

Kelly Clarkson 22 mins ago

Kelly Clarkson to host this year's ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center' tree-lighting ceremony

celebrity deaths 3 hours ago

Richard Moll, who played Bull the bailiff on the sitcom ‘Night Court,' dies at 80

Added another, “My three moods.” 

Other comments included, "It's like 3 friends on a night out," and "The three stages of milk drunk ... we got the crier, the I might be drunk, and the one you have to carry home every time."

“Juni is our biggest eater. He can eat and eat and eat. My wife was in the kitchen heating another bottle for him when I started recording,” Jocelyn says. She describes Eden — the baby in the middle — as “happy-go-lucky,” and notes that the little girl has been that way since day one. As for milk drunk Willow? 

“She’s our little peanut,” Jocelyn says of their tiny triplet. “Five ounces for her is a lot.” But Willow has a huge personality. 

“Willow came out first. She’s been giving side eye since the day she was born, and has to know what is going on with everyone. She’s our nosey Nancy,” Jocelyn reveals. “The NICU nurses used to joke that Willow was judging them!” 

Juniper, Willow and Eden also have very different sleep patterns. Willow is an early riser, Eden is a “night owl” and Juniper is “somewhere in the middle,” according to Jocelyn.

“Eden is up until 2 a.m. and then she’s grumpy when she wakes up and won’t even look at you until after 11,” Jocelyn says. "It's actually kind of funny. That girl is not a morning person."

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Babies
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us