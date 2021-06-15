Travis Scott Says He Still Loves “Wifey” Kylie Jenner as They Attend Gala With Daughter

Hold up, are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner back together?

The "Out West" musician revealed he still loves his ex-girlfriend while accepting an award at the Parsons Benefit on Tuesday, June 15. At the end of his speech, Scott gave a shoutout to Jenner and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, saying, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, flew to New York this week to support her ex, 30, as he was honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit. The mother-daughter duo got the party started by spending the day at the American Girl Doll store before reuniting with dad, per Page Six.

Scott, Jenner and Webster were photographed arriving as a family of three at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the evening, marking their first major industry event together since the couple split nearly two years ago.

Jenner posted behind-the-scenes pics of her getting ready ahead of time, including one of her in a robe with clips in her hair. The next Instagram Story slide showed her being sewn into a luxurious, forest green gown with matching mesh gloves.

Neither celeb has confirmed they're officially back together.

Forbes, the publication that declared Kylie Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire ever in 2019, is now claiming that she isn't actually that rich and has been "forging tax returns” to reach the status. Jenner tweeted, “I thought this was a reputable site... I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period.”

Regardless, it was a big moment for the pair: The gala was the first time Jenner and Scott have been to a red carpet event since the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in August 2019 in Santa Monica, California. At the time, Webster was just 18 months old.

As they approach two years since their separation, the reality star and rapper have established a solid co-parenting relationship that might be turning into something more.

Last month, the so-called exes were spotted at the celeb hotspot Catch in Los Angeles on a triple date with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

Also in May, they had a water balloon fight with Webster and took a family trip to his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Travis Scott is a proud papa! The 28-year-old singer posted a series of adorable photos of his 21-month-old daughter Stormi over the weekend where the tot rocks a hairstyle similar to Travis’ signature box braids. The “Sicko Mode” singer couldn’t help but show off how much his daughter takes after him, sweetly captioning one of the posts “Daddy’s Girl.”