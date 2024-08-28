Travis Kelce's new racehorse seemingly nods to Taylor Swift romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's not too late for Travis Kelce and his horse to come around.

After all, the Kansas City Chiefs player bought an ownership stake in a 3-year-old gelding named Swift Delivery, according to Thoroughbred horse racing stable Team Valor International.

Kelce now shares interest in the racehorse with "Scream" producer Gary Barber and the Zoldan family, which includes Phantom Fireworks owner Bruce Zoldan and his son Alex Zoldan.

Naturally, fans couldn't help but to draw a connection between the similarities of the equine's name and Taylor Swift, who Kelce has been dating since last summer.

The NFL star's older brother Jason Kelce even made a Taylor-themed joke about his new purchase, writing on X (formerly Twitter) Aug. 27 in reference to the singer's "The Tortured Poets Department" track, "Can this horse do it with a broken heart?"

And Travis Kelce’s decision to purchase a stake in the horse isn’t the first time he’s showed interest in racing. In fact, he attended the Kentucky Derby as a guest of the Zoldans three months ago.

"I'm a Derby guy now, man," the 34-year-old said on the May 8 episode of his and Jason's "New Heights" podcast. “It was so much fun.”

Calling it a "really dope experience," Kelce also thanked the Zoldans for hosting him and described the family as "royalty" of the Kentucky Derby.

"They have been ingrained in the Derby for 30 years," he said. "They made it easy and fun to come out there and enjoy the Derby."

As for Swift Delivery? The brown-haired steed is a winner like Kelce himself, having notched first place in a runaway race at Woodbine in Toronto last month.

According to horse-breeding database Equine Line, Swift Delivery is also a descendent of Triple Crown winner Secretariat, who Jason Kelce once jokingly accused of using performance-enhancing drugs during his historic run.

"Secretariat just so happens to be right in the heart of the steroid era," the former Philadelphia Eagles player pointed out on New Heights. "In 1973, every NFL player, every baseball player were juicing to the gills. You don't think Secretariat was f------ juiced to the rafters?"

He later apologized for the quip after the children of Secretariat's late owner Penny Chenery publicly denied the allegations.

"I’m sorry everyone, wasn’t trying to get people riled up, I really thought it was just known that in the '70s steroid use was rampant," Jason Kelce wrote in a May 6 post on X. "I’m not trying to take away from Secretariat’s, or anyone from that eras, legacy."

