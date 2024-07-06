Travis Kelce joined by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Taylor Swift show

Originally appeared on E! Online

This weekend includes a special anniversary relating to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance and the NFL star spent part of it with the person who helped make it happen.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended his girlfriend's third show in Amsterdam July 6 with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, as seen in videos she and fans shared on social media. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Swift have hung out before and have often cheered on their partners at NFL games.

Almost exactly one year ago, Kelce watched the "Blank Space" singer perform for the first time from Patrick Mahomes' VIP suite in the Chiefs' home of Arrowhead Stadium and famously attempted, without success, to pass on to the singer a friendship bracelet with his number before the two went on to finally meet and start dating later that summer.

"I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” the Chiefs quarterback said on the "Pat McAfee Show" in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker.”

After Swift's latest concert in Amsterdam, Swift and Kelce walked into the backstage area of Johan Cruijff Arena together, waving to fans as he hyped her up, which has become his MO on the tour. They made a similar exit at her previous show in the Dutch capital the day before, with him kissing her on her head as audience members cheered.

Kelce has now attended at least 12 of Taylor's Eras tour concerts and even joined her on stage for one of them, at London's Wembley Arena in June, to make a surprise cameo that saw him carry her bridal-style.

