Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift attending his game: ‘We just slid off in the getaway car'

Taylor Swift, look what you made Travis Kelce's loved ones do.

Days after the 12-time Grammy winner attended the NFL player's Sept. 24 Kansas City Chiefs game, where she sat alongside his mom Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce is addressing her headline-making appearance.

"Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy," Travis Kelce said during the Sept. 27 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family."

"She looked amazing," the Super Bowl champ said. "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light...to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there. That s--- was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I will remember, that's for d--- sure."

After the game, Travis Kelce and Swift, both 33, were spotted leaving the stadium together in his convertible. "We just slid off in the getaway car at the end," Travis Kelce said. "Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

The superstar duo first made headlines over the summer when the athlete revealed he tried to shoot his shot with Swift at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. After failing to give her a friendship bracelet he'd made, with his number on it, Travis Kelce invited Swift to come watch him in a game at Arrowhead Stadium, and she accepted.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," he said. "I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor."

"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," he said. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

But don't expect any update on his relationship in the near future. "I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend," he noted on the podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, "so everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright nah' will have to be where I keep it."