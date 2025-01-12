Tori Spelling details ‘scary' evacuation with her 5 kids amid LA fires

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tori Spelling is giving an update on her family after escaping the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum — who shares kids Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7, with ex Dean McDermott — detailed their "scary" evacuation process while also thanking her support system.

"The post I didn’t want to have to do," Spelling began her message, posted to Instagram Jan 10. "Days of watching destruction and monitoring and living in fear. I haven’t posted or shared bc social media was saturated. amazing kindness , sorrowful loss, helpful shares, and pleas. I didn’t want to be redundant."

"But, last night we were evacuated," the 51-year-old continued. "I tried my best to hang in there and not just flee to flee but we had too finally."

The ongoing wildfires, which have impacted the Los Angeles area from the Pacific Palisades to Pasadena and beyond, have killed at least 16 people, NBC News reported Jan. 12.

"My hearts are w/everyone who have lost and suffered so much," Spelling — who filed for divorce from Dean in March — wrote. "But, as a mama bear w/5 kiddos & fur babies your gut tells you when it’s time to take action. And, all the amazing apps and LIVES that have been keeping us updated."

"In a SUV me and 5 kids, 3 large dogs, 1 cat, and a ferret left unplanned," she recalled. "Friends who care, told me for days to pack and have a plan. I should have listened. I fit us all in barely. No clothes. But grabbed photo albums. And fled."

The "misSPELLING" podcast host went on to give a shoutout to Airbnb, who helped her family find a place to stay.

"With terrified kids and one w/terrible asthma…I drove," Tori shared. "My kids said 'Mom. You sure we should go this way? Freeway is standstill other direction. We are headed right into the fires.' Indeed we were."

"Mother instinct took over and I pressed on north on 101," she continued. "As we drove literally thru it and smoke coming thru car vents… I told my children to take a deep breath and hold and put Tshirts over their noses and mouths. I said then 'This is scary but hopeful. We will drive thru it and past. It will be ok. I promise you all.' We pressed on. Leaving behind a burning LA."

Spelling, the daughter of the late Aaron Spelling and Candy Spelling, confirmed they made it to safety.

"We are some of the lucky ones," she noted. "It looked and felt like a movie I’d seen too many times."

"Woke up to koi pond & a monarch butterfly sanctuary," Spelling concluded her message. "Thanks Dad!"

