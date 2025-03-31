These are the top TV homes people want to live in

Who wouldn't want to live in a "Full House"?

What about a "golden" home or an apartment above Central Perk?

A new survey from Talker Research found that almost one out of two people would leave their current living situation to move into a TV home.

The Tanner family's San Francisco home from "Full House" was the top TV location viewers would want to live in.

Someone will actually get to make that a reality, too. The Victorian home in San Francisco's Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood hit the market last June at $6.5 million.

The Banks' mansion from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" came in second in Talker Research's survey. Blanche's Miami home in "Golden Girls," Monica's purple apartment from "Friends" and the "Bridgerton" mansion rounded out the top five.

Here is a full look at the top 20:

TV homes fans most want to live in

“Full House” – The Tanner family’s Victorian home (San Francisco, CA) – 13% “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” – The Banks’ mansion (Bel-Air, CA) – 12% “The Golden Girls” – Blanche’s Miami home (Miami, FL) – 11% “Friends” – Monica’s purple apartment (New York, NY) – 9% “Bridgerton” – The Bridgerton mansion (London, UK) – 9% “The Brady Bunch” – The iconic mid-century home (Los Angeles, CA) – 9% “Big Little Lies” – Celeste’s beachfront mansion (Monterey, CA) – 8% “The Sopranos” – Tony Soprano’s New Jersey mansion (North Caldwell, NJ) – 8% “Breaking Bad” – Walter White’s house (Albuquerque, NM) – 7% “The Simpsons” – 742 Evergreen Terrace (Springfield) – 6% “The Big Bang” Theory – Sheldon and Leonard’s apartment (Los Angeles, CA) – 6% “Veep” – The White House (Washington, D.C.) – 6% “Seinfeld” – Jerry’s apartment (New York, NY) – 5% “Sex and the City” – Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment (New York, NY) – 5% “Gilmore Girls” – The Dragonfly Inn (Stars Hollow, CT) – 5% “Stranger Things” – The Byers’ cabin (Hawkins, IN) – 5% The Haunting of Hill House – Hill House (Massachusetts) – 4% “Only Murders in the Building” – The Arconia (New York, NY) – 4% “Succession” – Logan Roy’s penthouses (New York, NY) – 4% “Wednesday” – Nevermore Academy (Romania) – 3%

