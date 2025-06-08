Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their 2nd child! See her baby bump debut

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their second child together.

Ashton confirmed the news of her pregnancy to Vogue June 7 ahead of her appearance on the red carpet for the conclusion of the SXSW festival in London.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The “Marvels” star was photographed alongside Hiddleston at the world premiere of his movie “The Life of Chuck,” with her baby bump on display in her flowy sky-blue gown.

The actor’s ensemble for the occasion was deliberate, with Ashton donning a dress designed by Emilia Wickstead. The sleeveless gown featured panels of frills down the entire length of the dress, accompanied by a matching cape.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Zawe Ashton gave a glimpse of her baby bump during her recent red carpet appearance. (Joe Maher / Getty Images)

Wickstead shared the intentionality behind the gown, telling Vogue, “Zawe wore a soft pink gown from us during her last pregnancy—quietly glowing, with a little secret only she knew.”

“Now, to celebrate her second in this beautiful blue from our pre-fall collection, and to share it with the world, feels like a sweet continuation of that story,” Wickstead added. “I’m so honored to be part of it.”

Ashton shared that Wickstead’s team specifically customized the look for her special reveal, explaining, “I feel really lucky to be working with someone that I know and who’s been such a champion of me at this sensitive red-carpet dressing moment.”

“I feel like I’ll be very held on an evening where, as an expectant mother, you can feel a little bit exposed,” Ashton added.

Over the years, Ashton and Hiddleston have kept details about their relationship and family private.

The couple initially met while starring in the 2019 West End revival of “Betrayal.” Their engagement was confirmed during a June 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times, though Hiddleston’s only response at the time was, “I’m very happy.”

They have not publicly confirmed that they have gotten married, though Vogue referred to Hiddleston as Ashton’s husband in the June 7 story.

The couple are parents to one child but have not shared anything publicly about their expanded family.

Ashton confirmed the news of her first pregnancy to Vogue in June 2022 before she attended the premiere of “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” Much like her June 2025 debut, Ashton wore a stunning gown on the red carpet that had her growing bump on display.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: