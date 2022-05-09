Tom Hiddleston Shares His Thoughts on Loki Coming Out as Bisexual

Back in 2021, when Disney+'s Loki hit our small screens, Tom Hiddleston's character Loki came out as bisexual. And now, the 41-year-old opened up about the on-screen moment.

"I hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it," he told The Guardian. "It was a small step, and there's further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us."

In season one--while waiting out an apocalypse--regular Loki and his friend Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) found themselves discussing their romantic lives and Loki noted that he was interested in both princesses and princes.

And back in 2021, director Kate Herron noted that that moment was extremely crucial for her.

"From the moment I joined Loki, it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual," she wrote on Twitter. "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in MCU."

Before hitting our small screens, Loki had been in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Thor and The Avengers.

"We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character," Tom said about making the transition to a series. "I wanted to make sure we didn't lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new."

Thankfully, we have a lot more Loki content in our future.

Screenwriter Michael Waldron shared in an interview with Deadline on May 6 that filming for season two is about to start.

While we patiently wait for a new season, we'll just be binge-watching all the MCU films.