Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Cruise Goes Golfing in Rare Photo

Connor Cruise, son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman, showcased his love of golf in his first Instagram pic in more than half a year. See his new photo and other images of him over the years.

By Corinne Heller

Connor Cruise is back on Instagram and having a ball.

On April 29, the son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman shared a Instagram post for the first time since last summer — a pic of himself golfing with a friend at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach, Calif. He captioned the pic with two golf emojis.

Connor, 28, last posted on Instagram in August 2022, sharing a video taken on a fishing trip. The DJ has in recent years shared mainly images of himself fishing or grilling on his personal social media, with the occasional throwback post containing a childhood photo of himself with sister Bella Cruise, now 30. Connor also has an Instagram page dedicated to barbecuing meats.

While he largely keeps out of the spotlight, he has sometimes been spotted at sporting events with his father over the years.

Connor and Bella, an artist who also largely stays out of the public eye, are the only children Tom and Nicole, who divorced in 2001, share together.

The actor also has a younger daughter, Suri Cruise, 17, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, while Nicole shares daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 14, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 12, with husband Keith Urban.

