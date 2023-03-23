Tom Brady's latest social media move is raising eyebrows—and no, it's not a thirst trap.

The retired quarterback reflected on the meaning of success on March 23 by sharing a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson.

"What is success?" the quote read. "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate the beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or esteemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded!"

Brady's cryptic post, which he shared with three red heart emojis, comes a day after the release of ex Gisele Bündchen's Vanity Fair cover story, in which the supermodel denied speculation that they got a divorce over Brady's devotion to his football career.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Explaining how a decision of that nature "takes years to happen," Bündchen—who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with the former NFL star—called rumors that she had given Brady an ultimatum between his family and career "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," the 42-year-old explained to the publication. "If there's one person, I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Elsewhere in the revealing interview, Bündchen reflected on the early days of her relationship with Brady—when the athlete had just welcomed his oldest son Jack, now 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Everything in life comes with work," she said. "You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you've gotta overcome it."

And though she noted that it was a "challenging situation for all of us" at the time, Bündchen added she's grateful the three of them were able to co-parent together.

"Love conquers all," she noted. "My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that."