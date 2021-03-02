Tom Brady Reveals Why Daughter Vivian Disapproved of His Recent Viral Moment

Tom Brady is lucky to have at least one sensible decision-maker in his corner, even if that person isn't yet old enough to see a PG-rated film.

The 43-year-old athlete appeared on "The Late Late Show" on Tuesday, March 2, where host James Corden asked about his infamous viral moment from last month. While he and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates celebrated their recent Super Bowl LV victory, cameras caught Brady tossing the NFL's coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another in a situation that easily could have ended up with a the trophy nestling softly at the bottom of the sea.

"I don't remember that quite as well," Brady joked about his lack of sobriety at the time. "First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was, 'This seems like really fun to do.'"

Tom Brady tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from his boat, over the water to Rob Gronkowski’s boat, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl 55 victory with a boat parade.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion pointed out that there were plenty of reasons why the trophy was maybe not the best thing to throw at his pals.

"When you get your hands on one of those trophies, there are a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom where the stand is," he said. "Obviously, the ball is what it is. And then I found out later that had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet."

Corden mentioned a voice heard off-camera shouting "No!" and wanted to know the identity of this solitary clear-thinking individual.

"That's my little 8-year-old daughter: 'Daddy, no!" Brady explained about Vivian, his daughter with wife Gisele Bündchen. "And who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at the time? She's the voice of reason. I mean, go figure. It was really cute."

Brady also shared the first thing Bündchen said to him on the field after he clinched the Super Bowl victory last month. "I saw my wife, and I gave her a big hug, and just as I did it, she said, 'What more do you have to prove?'" the quarterback recalled.

Evidently, one thing he can still prove is that he won't always chuck a priceless sterling silver keepsake at an oncoming boat.