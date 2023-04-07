Music & Musicians

TLC's T-Boz and Chilli Share Their Story in Documentary ‘TLC Forever'

The documentary premieres on Lifetime and A&E Networks on June 3

By Danielle Smith

Chili, T-Boz and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes of TLC.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

TLC, the iconic girl group from Atlanta, entered the music scene in the early '90s and vaulted to international fame with their second album, "CrazySexyCool."

The trio consisted of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who died in a car crash in 2002. Together, they sold more than 85 million records worldwide and won over 35 major awards, including Video of the Year for "Waterfalls" at the MTV Video Music Awards and Best R&B Album for "Fanmail" at the Grammy Awards.

And now an upcoming documentary from Lifetime and A&E Networks will reveal what happened behind the scenes as the group broke boundaries in the music industry.

In "TLC Forever," members Watkins and Thomas will share never-before-told stories about their rise to fame, their personal struggles and the legacy they want to leave behind.

Lifetime released a trailer for the documentary on Tuesday, which included interviews with musician and producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and rapper Missy Elliot.

The trailer shed light on how the group persevered through controversies and internal fallouts.

“No matter what we went through, we never questioned the love,” Thomas says in the clip.

When asked in the trailer about the supergroup's future, Watkins said they "still got a lot to do."

TLC is preparing to tour with Shaggy and special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston this summer.

"TLC Forever" premieres on Lifetime and A&E Networks on June 3.

