It seems actor Timothée Chalamet was caught digging for comedy gold.

Chalamet sent shockwaves to his millions of Instagram followers when he posted an Instagram series that began with a close-up of the right side of his face, then one of him smiling and then a picture of his finger up his nose.

The captionless post left much room for comment, with some fans finding the post funny, while others not so much.

"Is everything okay at home," one user, @hannah.duffy.x349 commented.

Another user, @cbartho14, was not a fan, commenting, "Someone take away the iPad."

However, some fans found the humor in the post.

"I wish I was that finger," @dayy_dayy12 hilariously commented.

"Yess make Instagram casual again," @luis.the.kyd commented.

Recently, Chalamet went viral after appearing in a hilarious Apple TV+ commercial in which the "Dune" star wishes he had a show on the streaming service. The ad was similar to a past commercial starring "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm, who was later announced to have obtained a role in season 3 of the Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show."

Other recent Instagram posts by Chalamet have announced that shooting for "Dune 2" had wrapped, as well as promotions for his recently released cannibal movie, "Bones and All."