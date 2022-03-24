‘Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Reacts to That TikTok Song Referencing Disappearance of Her Ex-Husband

Carole Baskin is back to once again make sure all you cool cats and kittens know she had nothing to do with her ex-husband's disappearance.

The "Tiger King" star returned to the spotlight in a TikTok video on March 23.

In the clip, Baskin dances to the tune of Brooklyn Charles' "Savage: Tiger King Edition," a song that alleges Carole killed her ex-husband Don Lewis -- who went missing in 1997 - though she was never charged with any crime for his disappearance.

In the video -- which has been viewed more than 590,000 times -- Baskin is seen laughing and mouthing the words, "No I didn't" as the song says, "Carole Baskin/ killed her husband/ whacked him."

This isn't the first time the Big Cat Rescue CEO -- who rose to infamy after the March 2020 premiere of Netflix's "Tiger King" -- has denied being involved in Don's vanishing. In fact, she has even shared a theory about what she believed happened to her former husband.

During a November 2021 Reddit AMA, Baskin shared that she thinks Don died in a plane crash."Don loved to fly and was looking to buy ultralights and experimental planes," she said at the time. "I believe Don crashed a small experimental plane or ultralight into the Gulf for a number of reasons. He wasn't licensed to fly yet did all the time."

Baskin added that Lewis would take off from closed airports to "evade detection" and would stay under 200 feet so he could "stay off the radar."

"He would typically fly out over the Gulf because the air is smoother there, whereas over land there are up and down drafts that will crash you at the height," she said.

"Since phone records indicated he was planning to go to Texas, and his van was found at a small private airstrip and we have never found Don or wreckage, I think this was the most likely scenario."