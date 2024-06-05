‘The Traitors' Season 3 cast is revealed — and it's the most ‘treacherous' yet

A group of celebrities have descended upon a Scottish castle where they will “murder” each other for money, which can only mean one thing: Season Three of “The Traitors” is on the way.

The hit Peacock reality competition series will soon return for another season and fans now know the 21 famous faces who will battle to be the last “Faithful” or “Traitor” standing.

On June 5, host Alan Cumming revealed exclusively on TODAY the names of the Season Three contestants while he sat next to a blazing fire presumably in the Scottish castle where the show is filmed.

“The new season of ‘The Traitors’ cast is unlocked at last,” he said mischievously before unfolding a parchment similar to the ones the contestants receive.

So which celebrities were tapped for the upcoming season? Well, a few “Survivor” legends, some fan-favorite “Real Housewives” stars, a British royal and one of Britney Spears’ exes made the cut.

The full cast of “The Traitors” Season Three is…

Rob Mariano — “Survivor”

Dorinda Medley — “The Real Housewives of New York City”

Chrishell Stause —“Selling Sunset”

Britney Haynes —“Big Brother”

Danielle Reyes —“Big Brother”

Bob the Drag Queen —“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Wells Adams —“The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise”

Chanel Ayan —“The Real Housewives of Dubai”

Gabby Windey —“The Bachelorette”

Dylan Efron —“Down to Earth with Zac Efron”

Tony Vlachos—“Survivor”

Jeremy Collins —“Survivor”

Dolores Catania —“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Robyn Dixon —“The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Bob Harper —“The Biggest Loser”

Ciara Miller —“Summer House”

Lord Ivar Mountbatten — British royal

Carolyn Wiger —“Survivor”

Sam Asghari — Model and actor

Tom Sandoval —“Vanderpump Rules”

Nikki Garcia — Former professional Wrestler

“Well there you have it, dearies,” Cumming said. “This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet.”

Of the 21 cast members, at least three of them will be chosen by Cumming to be a “Traitor” while the rest of the contestants will be “Faithfuls.” Fans will find out the identity of the Traitors in the season premiere.

On the reality game show — which has versions in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and more countries around the world — the Faithfuls and the Traitors compete together in missions to earn money for the group prize fund. In between missions, the Faithfuls try to determine the identity of the Traitors and vote to banish them at the Round Table. Meanwhile, the Traitors meet in secret at a turret every night to discuss which Faithful to “murder” and eliminate from the game. Every player is hoping to make it to the end and collect the cash prize.

Since launching in the U.S., “The Traitors” has become a phenomenon and constantly trended on social media platforms during its second season.

While Season Two was airing in February, Variety reported that Peacock renewed “The Traitors” for Season Three. The streamer has not announced when new episodes will arrive.

In Season One, “Survivor” alum Cirie Fields successfully deceived the other contestants while playing alongside fellow celebrities and a group of reality television fans. She left the show as the sole winner of $250,000.

Last season, fans watched Traitors Dan Gheesling (“Big Brother”), Parvati Shallow (“Survivor”) and Phaedra Parks (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) fail to outlast the Faithfuls. “The Challenge” stars Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella were crowned the winners and split $208,100.

(Disclosure: Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.)

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: