These seven ladies have officially snagged their golden apples.

On Sunday, Andy Cohen announced the new cast for the rebooted season 14 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" at BravoCon 2022.

The new "RHONY" cast includes fashion blogger and Scout the City owner Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy, fashion industry veteran Jenna Lyons, influencer and activist Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.

No previous "RHONY" alums are returning. Production is set to begin this fall and season 14 will premiere in 2023.

Scroll down for more info on the seven new ladies joining "RHONY."

Bravo announced in March that they were recasting the series following season 13, which starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer and first Black housewife in "RHONY" history, Eboni K. Williams.

"There are thousands of stories to tell here," Cohen said at the time. "This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."

Bravo is also currently casting a "Real Housewives of New York City" throwback series featuring some of the most beloved NYC housewives from years past. No casting decisions have been announced yet.

MEET THE CAST

Sai De Silva is an Afro-Latina, born and raised in New York. She is the creative director of Scout the City, which originated as a passion project blog and quickly evolved into an online lifestyle destination. Scout the City chronicles Sai's adventures of chic parenting from her home in Brooklyn where she resides with husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model and philanthropist who moved to New York and made it her home. At a young age, Ubah fled to Kenya with her dad and brother, but later moved to Canada where she was spotted by a photographer and was subsequently signed by a modeling agency. Ubah is also an entrepreneur and the founder of UBAHHOT, a hot sauce company she built from scratch.

Erin Dana Lichy is a funny, confident and candid New Yorker, raised in Manhattan as one of five children in a close-knit Israeli family. A born go-getter, Erin became a real estate agent at 19 and owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl. Erin's husband is an attorney and owner of Lichy Law. The couple share three children together and live in Tribeca. Erin is super sociable, loves being around others and is always up for a good time.

Jenna Lyons is former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group, where she was widely recognized as the creative force behind the American retail chain's phenomenal rise from floundering catalogue chain to one of the most coveted fashion brands in the US. Jenna is now Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand, LoveSeen, and resides in New York City with her son Beckett.

Lizzy Savetsky is a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Savetsky moved to New York for college and, after a brief stint back in her home state, returned to the Big Apple. Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts Instagram show "Bashert," where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.

Jessel Taank is an outgoing and unreserved fashion publicist and brand consultant, known for thinking outside the box. Jessel, who is of British-Indian descent, met her husband, financier Pavit Randhawa, after they were introduced by a friend at a bar. Romance didn't spark immediately and they remained close friends for years before they began to date. The two married in Mexico in 2014 and have twin boys.

Brynn Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional. A cheeky "trophy wife in training," Brynn has a penchant for interior design, fashion and hosting dinner parties from her (small but mighty) West Village apartment. Originally from a small town in the Midwest, Brynn was raised by her grandmother who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work.

