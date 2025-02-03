The DunKings have a new member. And things are getting weird

It appears the DunKings have a new member. And he's taking the role VERY seriously.

"Succession" star Jeremy Strong, a Boston native and noted method actor, appeared in a new Dunkin' commercial that aired during Sunday night's Grammy Awards, along with Dunkin' spokesman Ben Affleck and his brother Casey.

Watch the new Dunkin' commercial below:

The new ad, titled "The Bean Method," starts with Ben and Casey talking outside Strong's dressing room, with Casey saying that Strong is preparing for his new role

"Jeremy is a method actor. He's not coming out till he's ready," Casey says to his brother.

Ben then opens the door, and Strong emerges from a giant can of Dunkin' coffee beans.

"What are you doing in there?" Ben says.

"We're doing a Dunkin' Donuts commercial, right?" Strong responds. "I'm just trying to find the character."

“I think I found a way in,” Strong continues. “You’re from Boston, I’m from Boston. Dunkin’ is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. The red coats are coming.”

“You’re an artist,” Ben replies. “and I know what that’s like, but how long is it going to take for the bean method?”

"I mean, I'll be ready in like three hours," Strong says.

"You should have paid for Matt," Casey deadpans, referring to their friend Matt Damon.

"I told you that," Ben says.

The commercial ends with the words "Suit Up, America, 2.9.25" on screen, teasing ahead to the Super Bowl, where Ben and the DunKings are expected to embark on their next chapter.