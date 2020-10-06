‘The Blacklist,' ‘Twin Peaks' Actor Clark Middleton Dies at 63

Actor Clark Middleton has died at the age of 63, his wife announced Monday night on his Facebook page.

"Elissa here, Clark’s wife and erstwhile secret facebooker," she wrote. "He wants me to thank you for your love and support. I am so happy thinking of his newfound freedoms and I know his transition will be graced by the beautiful souls he loved who preceded him. We are so happy you loved him too and hope you will join us celebrating his remarkable life."

In a statement to Variety, Elissa said Middleton died on Sunday as a result of West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease for which there is no vaccine or treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people infected with West Nile don't feel sick, though about one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. The CDC says about one out of 150 infected people develop "a serious, sometimes fatal, illness."

Middleton, known for his roles in "The Blacklist," "Twin Peaks: The Return," and "Kill Bill: Vol. 2," was diagnosed with arthritis at age four.

In a tweet early Tuesday morning, Elissa shared a link to a memorial fund on the Arthritis Foundation's website, writing, "Clark was a passionate advocate for and a proud member of both the 25% of the US with a disability, and the 54M Americans with Arthritis."

Middleton had some 14 surgeries for his arthritis, including 10 joint replacements, throughout his life, "Yet he never let his disability stop him from living a full and accomplished life," the memorial fund's page said.