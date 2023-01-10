The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 80th Golden Globe awards.

10 photos
1/10
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
2/10
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
3/10
Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
4/10
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
5/10
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Bailey Bass attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
6/10
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Laverne Cox arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023.
7/10
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lionel Boyce attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
8/10
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Zuri Hall attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
9/10
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Glen Powell attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.
10/10
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Amelia Dimoldenberg arrives to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023.

This article tagged under:

Golden Globes

More Photo Galleries

Photos: ‘Hammered': Big Surf Damages OB Pier in 2021
Photos: ‘Hammered': Big Surf Damages OB Pier in 2021
Images: See 2023 Rose Parade Floats Up Close
Images: See 2023 Rose Parade Floats Up Close
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us