Tearful Jennie Garth thanks ex Peter Facinelli for taking her in during L.A. fires

"Beverly Hills, 90210" actress Jennie Garth shared her gratitude for her ex-husband Peter Facinelli for letting her stay with him amid the Los Angeles fires.

Jennie Garth
Jennie Garth is feeling gratitude for her ex.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress shared that her former husband Peter Facinelli welcomed her to his home amid the devastating fires in Los Angeles, which have burned over 20,000 acres since Jan. 7.

"I wanted to let you know that we are safe," Garth wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. "Peter and his family took us in and have been so kind."

Garth—who shares kids Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18, with the "Twilight" actor—brought all three of their daughters, as well as her husband Dave Abrams, to stay with Facinelli, who shares son Jack, 2, with Lily Anne Harrison.

"So grateful for Peter for letting us stay at his house, me and all the girls and the dogs and Dave," Garth noted in a video. "Our home made it through the night and we are feeling so blessed and so fortunate and so lucky."

"I am deeply saddened for our city. and just feel numb," she added in the caption. "Our home was spared but so much to clean up and ready to get active to help our neighbors and friends and fellow Angelinos. Dave has been amazing transporting all our bags and boxes, loading and unloading. just keep everyone here who is suffering in your heart and prayers."

While she is "grateful we are all OK and have a home to return to," Garth noted that she appreciates the love and support.

And while Garth and Facinelli's marriage ended in 2013 after 12 years together, he knows that they will forever be connected.

“She’ll always be in my life," he shared on "Live! With Kelly" in 2012. “We’re very dedicated to being great parents."

