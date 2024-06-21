Taylor Swift's nod to Travis Kelce at London show is a total bullseye

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift isn't being delicate about her feelings for Travis Kelce.

In fact, the "Fortnight" singer added in a special nod to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during her June 21 Eras Tour show at London's Wembley Stadium, which Kelce attended alongside brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and close friend Ross Travis.

During her performance of "So High School," Swift, 34, mimed drawing back a bow and arrow like an archer before she sat down on the bleachers to sing. The cute gesture referenced one of Travis Kelce's signature moves when he's celebrating a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

And the NFL star's reaction to the moment was nothing short of adorable. In a video shared to TikTok June 21, Travis Kelce, also 34, was seen singing along to the entirety of the "Tortured Poets Department" track while watching the stage with a huge smile on his face.

Of course, this isn't the only reference to the football player in Swift's performance of "So High School," which fans believe was inspired by their romance.

Taylor Swift is proving she is a proud supportive girlfriend even thousands of miles away from boyfriend Travis Kelce.

While sitting on the bleachers, the Grammy winner and her backup dancers also do a rendition of the swag-surf — a move Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs often do when celebrating a win.

As for what the "New Heights" podcast host thought of that choreography addition? It's safe to say it earned his approval. After all, Travis Kelce previously shared it's his favorite song on the album and he had a "blast" watching the updated version of the show in Paris alongside Swift's pal Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

"It was an all-around lovely night," Travis Kelce recalled during a May 15 episode of "New Heights." "I don't know if they're just getting better or if I'm just forgetting how good they are."

He added, "It was electric."