Taylor Swift's net worth revealed after becoming a billionaire

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's Miss Americana on the billionaires list.

One year after officially becoming a billionaire, Taylor Swift's estimated net worth, according to Forbes, has been revealed to be an astounding $1.6 billion.

Her updated net worth, which jumped $500 million since Oct. 2023, made her the world's richest female musician, surpassing Rihanna, who is worth an estimated $1.4 billion.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Swift's record-breaking international Eras Tour — which began in March 2023 and is set to conclude in December after 149 shows — was largely credited for boosting her net worth, with Forbes reporting that she's "the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances."

The Grammy-winning artist has amassed almost $600 million, according to Forbes, from royalties and touring alone. Her music catalog is also worth about $600 million, and her real estate holdings have an estimated value of $125 million.

As for the other artists who follow closely behind? Beyoncé is the next highest ranking female musician on Forbes' list, with a net worth of $760 million. Her husband, Jay-Z, is the world's richest musician; he's worth a whopping $2.5 billion.

Other stars on the billionaires list include Tyler Perry ($1.4 billion), Kim Kardashian ($1.7 billion) and Oprah Winfrey ($2.8 billion).

Swift's newly-minted billionaire status came as she continues to re-record her old albums after Scooter Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired her former label Big Machine Label Group, which included the masters of her first six albums.

At the time, Swift said she was "sad and grossed out" by the acquisition.

Braun has since expressed some regret around how the deal played out.

The 40th MTV Video Music Awards were held at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island.

"It makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” he told Variety in 2021. “She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

Swift has so far released four out of her planned six re-releases and, according to stats reported by Billboard, the new "Taylor's Versions" of her songs far outperform their original counterparts on streaming.

And it's not just Swifties who appreciate the updated version's of Swift's discography — her peers do, too.

Kelly Clarkson, who tweeted at Swift in 2019 following the acquisition news suggesting that she re-record her music, gushed about the singer on the heels of Swift releasing 1989 (Taylor's Version) last fall.

"I love how kind she is though," Clarkson exclusively told E! News in Nov. 2023. "She's a very smart businesswoman. So, she would have thought of that. But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it's special to them."

She added, "You know if they're going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now."