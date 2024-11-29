Taylor Swift reunites with Travis Kelce's family at Chiefs-Raiders game

Originally appeared on E! Online

'Tis the damn season for some holiday football.

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, one day after Thanksgiving.

For the outing at Arrowhead Stadium, the Grammy winner arrived with Donna and her dad Scott Swift and they each showed off their winning game day style, which, for Taylor, meant rocking a red cropped sweatshirt, paired with black skinny jeans and black booties. Plus, she showed some extra love to her guy on the Chiefs as she donned her "87" necklace in honor of Travis' number.

Donna also got the black and red memo as she donned a black sweater — featuring pearl detailing on the sleeves — and black faux leather pants. She snuck in some red with a festive scarf. Scott showed off his pride in a Chiefs windbreaker.

This sighting of the Swift-Kelce squad comes just days after Travis' dad Ed Kelce supported Taylor at her Eras Tour concert in Toronto Nov. 23. According to footage posted to social media, Ed enjoyed the show in the VIP section at Rogers Centre, where he exchanged friendship bracelets with fans.

It’s almost the end of an era, and Taylor Swift is all up in her feels. In fan video captured at her final Eras Tour show in Toronto on Nov. 23, the 34-year-old Grammy winner wiped away tears after she received a standing ovation following her performance of "Champagne Problems."

And for Taylor, those concerts — her penultimate stop on the tour — were perfectly enchanting.

"Our 6 shows in Toronto were so incredible," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 26. "It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show. Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out.

The "End Game" singer also praised her tour opener, Gracie Abrams.

"I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams," Taylor continued, "mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods’ and I just adore her. She’s been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!!"

