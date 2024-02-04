Taylor Swift uses 13th Grammy win to announce brand new album

Taylor Swift is in a new music era.

The pop superstar used the occasion of her 13th Grammy win to announce an expected April release of a new album called "The Tortured Poet's Department."

“OK, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that," she opened her acceptance speech. It's widely known that Swift considers the number 13 to be her lucky number.

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," she continued.

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

"All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍" an Instagram post announcement read moments later.

The post included a hand-written note that reads:

“And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick, tick, tick of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All’s fair in love and poetry…”

The note (or perhaps first-revealed lyrics) is signed “Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”

For much of the last few years, Swift has focused on re-recording her earlier music in a wildly successful bid to reclaim the rights to her songs.

In 2020, it was confirmed that the rights to her first six albums had been sold to a private equity firm in a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Her run to reclaim her music has been unparalleled, with fans flocking to buy the "Taylor's Version" of each of her previous albums.

"Reputation" is the only remaining album in the re-recording project.

She is also set to resume her blockbuster Eras Tour later this week in Tokyo, before she's expected to jet back to the U.S. in time to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

The pop star, 34, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's family cheered him on as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Jan. 28.