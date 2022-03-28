New York University

Taylor Swift to Speak at NYU Commencement, Receive Honorary Doctorate

The Grammy-winning artist will receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, at the May 18 ceremony

NBC Universal, Inc.

Taylor Swift can soon add doctor to her long list of accomplishments.

The singer will be awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts by New York University at the Class of 2022 Commencement on Wednesday, May 18.

Swift, the university announced Monday, is also slated to speak at the ceremony, which will be held at Yankee Stadium.

The university plans to hold a "doubleheader" commencement, with a ceremony held in the evening to honor the Classes of 2020 and 2021, whose graduation celebrations were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"For the first time since 2019, we'll be back at @yankeestadium on May 18 for TWO Commencement ceremonies to celebrate #NYU2020#NYU2021, and #NYU2022," NYU posted to Instagram, set to Taylor Swift's hit song "22."

“I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU’s Commencement. Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt,” Andrew Hamilton, president of NYU, said Monday.

In a press release announcing Swift's inclusion in the ceremony, NYU called her "one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation."

Entertainment News

Academy Awards 22 hours ago

Oscars 2022 Recaps: ‘CODA' Wins Best Picture, While Onstage Slap Steals Show

Will Smith 1 hour ago

Academy Condemns Will Smith's Actions, Launches Review

This won't be the first time the 11-time Grammy award winner has had a run-in with NYU. She recently became the focus of a new course at the university's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, taught by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York UniversityTaylor SwiftYankee Stadium
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us