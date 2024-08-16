Taylor Swift shares how she handles ‘bad days' following terror plot

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is opening up about how she gets through difficult times.

The "Cruel Summer" singer shared one of the ways she copes with feeling low during her "Eras Tour" concert in London on Aug. 16, one week after canceling her shows in Vienna, Austria, due to a planned terror attack in the city that has resulted in the arrests of three men.

As for what brightens up her day? Looking back on the incredible standing ovations she receives from fans following her performances of her Evermore track "Champagne Problems."

"I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones," Swift equipped over the crowd's ongoing applause while on stage Aug. 16, via a video shared to X (formerly Twitter), "so anytime I’m having a sad or a bad day, not only will I play the video in my mind, but I’m gonna revisit that moment a lot."

She added, "Thank you so much for doing that.”

Swift's Vienna tour stops — scheduled for Aug. 8, Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 — were canceled on the same day Vienna State Police shared in an Aug. 7 press conference that two men had been taken into custody for having "detailed" plans to carry out an attack. A third suspect was later arrested in the case as the investigation continued.

Following the arrests, event organizers for Ernst Happel Stadium — where Swift's performances were set to take place — shared a statement on the decision to cancel the shows.

"Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium," Barracuda Music wrote on Instagram Aug. 7, "we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."

Shortly after, Swift's website announced that the tickets for her three concerts would be "automatically refunded within the next 10 business days."

Amid the cancellations, a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police also shared a statement, explaining that there was "nothing to indicate" that the incident being investigated in Austria would have an impact on Swift's shows at Wembley Stadium.

"The police work really closely, not just with City Hall and with councils, but also with those who host concerts like the Taylor Swift concert coming up over the next couple of weeks," London mayor Sadiq Khan told Sky News in an interview published Aug. 8. "We're going to carry on working closely with police, ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely.”

Of course, safety has always been one of the top priorities for Swift when it comes to touring. As she previously explained, her fans being put in danger has been her "biggest fear."

“I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” she wrote following her Reputation Stadium Tour in a 2019 essay for Elle. “There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe.”