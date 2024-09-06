How many Chiefs games has Taylor Swift attended?

Cause you know Taylor Swift loves the players...and she loves the game.

Swift was in attendance for 13 Kansas City Chiefs games last season while supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs went 10-3 with the 14-time Grammy winner in the stadium, capped with a Super Bowl victory.

Kansas City is set to kick off the NFL season on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, and the biggest question entering the opener was a familiar one: Will Taylor Swift be in attendance?

Yes, she will be, having arrived in red boots for the occasion.

Taylor Swift in her denim Era. #Kickoff2024 pic.twitter.com/AaDajXZU6x — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 5, 2024

There are very few conflicts between Swift's "Eras Tour" concert dates and the Chiefs 2024 schedule, so don't expect many blank spaces in her seat on game day.

Last season, the Chiefs went 5-2 in home games Swift attended and 5-1 away from Arrowhead, including their neutral site Super Bowl win. They were just 1-3 in games she was not in the building for.

Here's a look back at the games Swift attended last season.

Sept. 24, 2023: Kansas City Chiefs 41, Chicago Bears 10

Swift makes her NFL debut by sitting in a luxury suite with Kelce’s mother Donna, sparking romance rumors between the singer and tight end.

Oct. 1, 2023 - Kansas City Chiefs 23, New York Jets 20

Welcome to New York. Swift attends a game at MetLife Stadium, not far from her Manhattan apartment, with an A-list entourage that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and others.

Oct. 12, 2023 - Kansas City Chiefs 19, Denver Broncos 8

Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium and wore Chiefs gear for the first time, sporting a team jacket.

Oct. 22, 2023 - Kansas City Chiefs 31, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Swift, wearing a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a friendship bracelet with Kelce's No. 87, improved to 4-0 on the season.

Dec. 3, 2023 - Green Bay Packers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 19

Swift suffered her first lost of the season as the Chiefs fell to the Packers at snowy Lambeau Field.

Dec. 10, 2023 - Buffalo Bills 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17

It was back-to-back losses for Swift and the Chiefs as she returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in more than a month.

Dec. 17, 2023 - Kansas City Chiefs 27, New England Patriots 17

Swift was booed in Massachusetts but was able to shake it off as the Chiefs snapped their losing streak.

Dec. 25, 2003 - Las Vegas Raiders 20, Kansas City Chiefs 14

Swift wore a Santa hat with Kelce's number on it as the two spent their first Christmas together, but it wasn't a very merry one with the Raiders upsetting the defending champs.

Dec. 31, 2023 - Kansas City Chiefs 25, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Swift closed the calendar year, in which she was named Time Person of the Year, with another W.

Jan. 13, 2024 - Kansas City Chiefs 26, Miami Dolphins 7

Swift made her postseason debut, wearing a custom Kelce jacket in what was the fourth coldest game in NFL history with a temperature of minus-four degrees at kickoff.

Jan. 21, 2024 - Kansas City Chiefs 27, Buffalo Bills 24

Swift was introduced to Kelce's brother Jason, who went shirtless for the chilly occassion as the Chiefs won the divisional round matchup.

Jan. 28, 2024 - Kansas City Chiefs 17, Baltimore Ravens 10

Swift and Kelce had their first on-field celebration as the Chiefs won the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl.

Feb. 11, 2024 - Kansas City Chiefs 25, San Francisco 49ers 22 (OT)

The love story got a fairytale ending as Swift watched Kelce win a second-straight Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift is celebrating Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl win with a kiss. The Grammy winner took to the field after her man’s team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday.