Taylor Swift Donation Will Help Nashville Record Store

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is helping out a Nashville record store closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grimey's co-owner Doyle Davis said Thursday the store got a call last week from Swift's publicist asking how Swift could help. It was the just after Nashville's mayor issued a stay-at-home order and Davis was sending all the employees home.

The store, which also serves as a small concert venue, has been a Nashville fixture for 20 years, working closely with local record labels and many up-and-coming artists.

Swift's donation will provide direct relief to the store's 10 full time employees and three months of the health care costs for the store's group insurance plan.

“It was completely out of the blue,” Davis said. “It gives me a sense of security, knowing we are solid. ...Now I know my people are taken care of."

Davis said he's never seen Swift in the store but her publicist assured him she has purchased records there.

