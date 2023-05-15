Taylor Swift Defends Fan From Security During Eras Tour in Philadelphia: ‘Hey, Stop!'

Taylor Swift is extremely protective over her fans.

The music superstar is currently on her Eras Tour wowing thousands of fans each night. But during her recent stop at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on May 13, Swift had to step in when a concertgoer had an issue with security.

Several Twitter users uploaded an interaction between the “Mastermind” singer and her security team where she pleaded for a fan to be left alone.

The now viral video captured Swift, who happened to be belting the powerful lyrics to her song “Bad Blood,” noticing a problem in the crowd.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“You and I,” she sings before she starts to briefly address her security personnel in between the lyrics.

“She’s fine!” she says, seemingly pointing to the fan. “She wasn’t doing anything!”

Swift turns and begins to strut to the other side of the stage when she realizes security is still confronting the fan. She returns to the corner of the stage and shouts, “Hey, stop!”

“Stop!” she says one final time before continuing to sing the chorus of the pop song.

TODAY.com has reached out to Swift’s team for a comment, but have not heard back by the time of publication.

On Sunday, May 14, Caitlin Gabell, a woman claiming to be the fan who was confronted by security, told her side of the story in a TikTok video, which already has over 3 million views.

"Basically the guard had been harassing our group all night," she said. "He just kept telling us not to touch the rail and any time we did anything, he was on top of us."

"Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it and she didn't like it, and he basically got escorted out and they got us all free tickets for the night," she continued.

Gabell captioned the video, "Its me, hi, im the problem," referring to the iconic chorus of Swift's hit song from her "Midnights" album, "Anti-Hero."

Swifties across the internet applauded the 33-year-old singer-songwriter for always having their backs.

“Queen of defending her fans!” one person cheered in the Twitter responses.

“The way she looks out for us,” another gushed. “I love her (so much).”

the way she looks out for us :( i love her sm — fiona saw taylor 🥹 (@arisbossanova) May 14, 2023

One fan pointed out that it was unusual for the polished singer to momentarily get distracted during a performance.

“This is one of the first times i’ve ever seen her angry like she is pissed,” they tweeted.

this is one of the first times i’ve ever seen her angry like she is pissed — ella 🏹🪩 (@enough4u_ella) May 14, 2023

Others mentioned how fitting it was for Swift to be singing her anthem “Bad Blood” when the situation happened.

“Okay but lowkey so iconic that she got mad during bad blood,” one tweet said. “Like this anger definitely fueled up her performance !!!”

Okay but lowkey so iconic that she got mad during bad blood. Like this anger definitely fueled up her performance !!! — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑 🪩 (@MyMindAndSelena) May 14, 2023

Swift passionately standing up for a fan is just one of many talked-about moments that have trended on social media since the Eras Tour kicked off March 17.

The “Lavender Haze” singer shared an adorable interaction with Selena Gomez’s little sister in Arlington, Texas, when she gave the hat off her head to the 9-year-old mid-song. Gracie Elliott Teefey reciprocated the sweet act by giving her a friendship bracelet.

In April, Swift had to assure fans she was “gooooood” after she cut her hand in Houston, Texas.

She wrote on Instagram that she was "totally fine and it was my fault completely — tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change — braced my fall with my palm.”

In another big moment for Swift fans, the singer surprised the crowd in Nashville, Tennessee when she announced “Speak Now” will be her next re-recorded album, which is set to debut in July.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: