Taylor Swift politely corrects security guard while arriving at Chiefs game

Saying "please" sounds so much more polite.

By Mike Gavin

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Never be so polite, you forget your power. Never wield such power, you forget to be polite.

Those words -- from Taylor Swift's song "Marjorie" -- rang true on Sunday while the star displayed power and politeness while making her entrance at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs game. 

Swift, wearing a red and black plaid blazer and skirt, arrived shortly before kickoff to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. While Swift pulled up in a golf cart seated alongside her mother Andrea, a security guard began shouting "Stay back!" at those who had been awaiting the arrival of the 14-time Grammy winner.

"Stay back, please," Swift playfully said with a smile.

Swift has attended all five of the Chiefs' home games this season, with the team winning each to remain unbeaten on the season at 9-0.

She cheered after Kelce caught a record-breaking touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter to give the Chiefs a 14-10 lead over the Denver Broncos. It was Kelce's 76th career receiving touchdown, tying the Chiefs' franchise record held by former tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Swift completed the United States portion of her "Eras Tour" on Nov. 3 in Indianapolis. She returns to the stage Thursday in Toronto for the first of five shows at Rogers Centre. She then heads to Vancouver for three shows beginning Dec. 6.

The Chiefs are set to play road games against the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers before returning to Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Travis Kelce is letting fans know his and Taylor Swift’s relationship is going strong. The update on the high profile romance came up as he talked with his “Grotesquerie” costar Niecy Nash-Betts, who was a guest on his and brother Jason’s “New Heights” podcast.

